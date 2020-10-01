MSI Teases the MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R Monitor

MSI, one of the world’s leading manufacturers for true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding the hardware possibilities for all gamers. MSI has confirmed the launch of the world’s first 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor – The MSI ARTYMIS Series. 1000R. A design specifically creates to that it can perfectly fit the curvature of the human eye so that you can see the entire screen without any fatigue.

The curved surface design can also enhance the sense of coverage and immersion so that you will not be disturbed by the outside environment during the game, which greatly enhances the gaming experience.

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

In addition to 1000R, we also added many innovative and exclusive AI features to the product. The first product within the series – MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR, comes equipped with 3440 x1440 resolution, 1 ms response time, and HDR400 to fully utilize the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series.

Price & Availability

While MSI has conceded the existence of the upcoming MPG ARTYMIS monitor, there is very little currently known in terms of specifications, release dates, or expected prices. Even the MSI website (which you can check out here) doesn’t list this product yet. What they have said, however, is that this product will be due for release this December so, if the design is of interest to you, we can likely expect to see more details confirmed about it within the next month or so.

