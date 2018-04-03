MSI Unleash Incredible Intel 8th Generation Laptops

MSI Unveils New Line of Gaming Laptops Powered by Intel 8th Generation Processors

As one of the biggest names in the PC market, MSI has a big reputation to live up to. We got a first-hand look at their upcoming 8th generation laptops a few weeks ago on a visit to their UK office. Put simply, they’re freaking awesome, but I’m sure you’re eager for more information than that!

The new systems use the upgraded chassis design, offering slimmer, sleeker and just outright more stylish laptops than we’ve ever seen from MSI in the past. The new line includes GS65 Stealth Thin; the GT75 Titan, the first laptop with an i9 processor; the GE Raider RGB Edition; updated GT83 Titan and GT63 Titan; and refreshed GP, GF, GL, and GV series.

“These new models are like nothing the gaming laptop market has seen before,” said Eric Kuo, MSI Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing. “We’re breaking gaming laptop conventions with the Stealth Thin’s beautiful new design, the unmatched performance of the GT75 with an i9 processor and the Raider’s unique RGB lighting.”

GT75 Titan

That’s right, an i9 processor in a laptop. It hard to believe that beast of a CPU could fit in a small form factor, but they did it. The GT75 Titan i9 Hexacore is going to set a new standard for high-performance mobile computing. Paired with a choice of Nvidia GPUs, mechanical keyboards, and Cooler boost Titan design, it’s a monster.

GT83 Titan and GT63 Titan

In addition to the updates to the GT75 Titan, the GT83 Titan and GT63 Titan are also getting updated with the latest 8th generation processors.

GS65 Stealth Thin Gaming Laptop

This is by far one of the nicest looking laptops I’ve ever had the pleasure of using. It’s the first gaming laptop to ever feature both a 144Hz 7ms IPS panel with a bezel of just 4.9mm. That’s pretty amazing.

“The GS65 Stealth Thin is the first gaming laptop to feature a 144Hz 7ms of IPS level display with 4.9mm thin bezels – achieving a stunning 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the bezels are extremely thin, MSI did not compromise on the placement of the webcam. MSI left just enough room in the top bezel for the webcam, as opposed to being awkwardly placed within the bottom bezel. With its thin dimensions and golden styling, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin brings gaming laptops into a new stylish era.”

40% Performance Improvement

Slim it may be, but it still houses an Intel Core i7 8th generation CPU, as well as a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. That’s enough for a 40% performance leap over their last generation model.

“When designing the Stealth Thin, MSI sought to break all the stereotypes traditionally seen in gaming laptops. MSI chose a bold new golden accent and trim to make the smallest details of the laptop glint. Weighing just 1.79kg, the Stealth Thin packs 8+ hours of battery life into an incredibly slim chassis, providing real portability not traditionally found in powerful gaming laptops. Greater power of 4 cell battery has one of the largest capacity available in a laptop this size.”

Equipped with a full per-key RGB keyboard from SteelSeries, the new and improved Dragon Center 2.0, and that stunning slim chassis, the GS65 is set for greatness.

It’s super light, and will no doubt be one of their most popular models throughout 2018.

GS73 & GS63 Stealth Processor Updates

In addition to the new GS65 Stealth Thin, MSI’s entire Stealth line is also getting upgraded with the newest processors. The new processor improves performance by almost 40 percent compared to the previous generation. The new Stealth laptops also feature 102 keys of per-key RGB lighting, smaller fan blades, Dynaudio Certified speakers, upgraded Killer 1550 and Bluetooth v5, and Dragon Center 2.0.

GE Raider RGB Edition

Other great additions to their range are the GE63/73 Raider RGB Editions.

Inspired by “sports cars and the PC Master Race’s love for RGB”. With 24 separate zones of 16.8 million colour RGB, spanning the USB ports, to the keyboard, it’s a real dazzler.

The GE Raider RGB Edition is configurable with up to the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

Additionally, the Raider can be equipped with up to a 120Hz 3ms Wide-view or 4K IPS-Level display.

This high performance is cooled by MSI Cooler Boost 5, a cooling design with dual fans and seven copper heats pipes offering the most stable experience on a laptop.

More Features

With Nahimic 3, Killer networking, Bluetooth 5.0, and much more! The GE Raider comes with many exclusive features and the latest technology under the hood. Both gamers and power users alike can take advantage of the well-refined powerful laptop. Of course, this means you can enjoy a huge boost in gaming experience and productivity. The GE63/73 Raider RGB undoubtedly stands out from the crowd and is surely a choice that’s too shiny to ignore.