MSI Unleash Their Latest Gaming Peripherals

MSI may be best known for their graphics cards and motherboards. However, over the years they’ve steadily grown their range of gaming hardware, with monitors, peripherals and much more. Today they’ve released their new range of gaming peripherals. We have the VIGOR GK20, IMMERSE GH61, IMMERSE HS01 COMBO, and CLUTCH GM20 ELITE!

I actually have the Immerse GH61 and the HS01 Combo in for review right now, and I hope to have that with you over the next few days. So stay tuned for that, as it looks pretty promising.

MSI VIGOR GK20

First up, the GK20 keyboard, which comes with all the usual bells and whistles. Built-in rainbow lighting, water-repellent design, 12 key anti-ghosting, hotkeys and more.

“The ergonomic design with concave-shaped keycaps enable a more comfortable typing and gaming experience. The RGB effect of the GK20 is here to stay as a static display which can be dimmed or turned off completely. Take control of your GK20 with hotkeys, easily adjust backlight brightness, or control media and volume without installing software. Being water repellent makes GK20 more durable and easy to clean. (*Tested under limited conditions (maximum 60 ml of liquid splash), excluding number keypads and indicator on upper-right corner.) Stand your ground in battle thanks to tactically positioned rubber feet for increased stability and an unyielding platform. Enjoy 12-key anti-ghosting (QWERASDFZXCV) on GK20 keyboard for absolute control in games.”

IMMERSE GH61

Despite having a sub £100 price tag, their new headset feature Hi-Res speakers tuned by ONKYO, as well as the mighty ESS Sabre DAC and AMP. That means you also get MSI’s fantastic Nahimic software.

“Supported by Nahimic for Headset, the world-renowned audio software, enhancing your gaming experience with 3D Sound technology. The GH61 features a high-quality retractable microphone to clearly capture what you’re communicating with your teammates. With both USB and 3.5mm connector options supplied, this headset can be used on PC, laptop, and mobile devices. Two different material types of ear cushions are provided, letting you choose between the better isolating PU leather or the more open and breathing fabric. A tailor-made carrying pouch is included and GH61’s foldable design makes it small and easy to carry.”

IMMERSE HS01 COMBO

Why settle for a humble headset stand when you can have a combo stand. This one offers up a sturdy metal design, but also a 15W Qi charger in the base, perfect for most modern smartphones!

“A sturdy metal design with premium construction creates a stable showcase for your gaming headset. The universal hanger design makes the stand compatible with most headsets providing you the ease of access when starting your next gaming session. The non-slip rubber base not only provides extra stability when in-use but it also protects the surfaces that you using it on. The cable organizer is a smart detail that lets you route cables from your peripherals through the stand. The RGB light indicates the wireless charger status of charging, standby or error. Rapid charging for your device with up to 15W fast charging (with QuickCharge 2.0 or higher adapter).”

CLUTCH GM20 ELITE

The new gaming mouse features a five DPI level gaming mouse that’ll features a weight tuning system, optical sensor, RGB lighting and more. It comes equipped with the PixArt PAW 3309 optical sensor offering 6400 DPI. It also features reliable OMRON switches rated for 20M+ clicks.