MSI Unveil its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU Range

As a leading brand in True Gaming hardware, MSI is proud to share its take on NVIDIA’s all-new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, with graphics cards that unite the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling.

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX, the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform for real-time ray tracing and AI, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay starting at only $399 USD.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

The RTX 3060 Ti supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations, including performance-accelerating and IQ-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS technology which is now available in over 25 games; NVIDIA Reflex which reduces system latency (‘input lag’), making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition; and NVIDIA Broadcast, a suite of audio and video AI enhancements including virtual backgrounds and noise removal that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video meetings.

So whether they’re playing traditional PC titles, powering through creator and productivity workflows, or marveling at the latest cutting-edge ray-traced titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers the best possible experience in its class for everyone everywhere.

Gaming TRIO Series

GAMING has been refreshed with a new look while maintaining the same great balance between performance, cooling, and low-noise that gamers have come to trust. Leading the updated product series is the new TORX Fan 4.0 design with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card, illuminating color in synchrony with the rest of the PC through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all controlled with the Dragon Center software utility.

MSI brings GAMING to RTX 3060 Ti with the 8th generation of the iconic TWIN FROZR series too. The improved TWIN FROZR 8 design on the GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X utilizes dual TORX 4.0 fans with pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TWIN FROZR 8 cooling system. The heatsink features advanced aero- and thermodynamic technologies for efficient heat dissipation to keep the temperature low and performance high. The new look emphasizes the glorious glow of Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Using the updated & improved MSI Mystic Light software, controlling and syncing your LED-lit components is easier than ever.

The popular VENTUS is revealed in GeForce RTX 3060 Ti as well, enhanced with well-known TORX Fan 3.0 and available in triple and dual fan variants. Whether it’s for work or for play, VENTUS’s performance-focused design maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. A robust cooling system, reinforcing brushed-finish backplate, and rigid industrial aesthetic make this graphics card suitable for any build.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti series cards including GAMING TRIO and VENTUS series are expected to be available starting 2nd December 2020. The GAMING series will be coming soon. – For more information, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!