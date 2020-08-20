MSI Unveils the Optix MAG342CQRV Curved 34-inch Monitor

Optix MAG342CQRV is MSI’s latest curved gaming monitor. The MAG342CQRV has a wide 34″ UWQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3440×1440, 100hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms VA panel. It also supports Adaptive-sync. Compared to the traditional 16:9 panel, Ultrawide’s 21:9 panel increases the screen size so that the gamers can enjoy a wider viewing angle. Gamers can display multiple windows at the same time, thereby significantly improving operation and game efficiency.

MSI Optix MAG342CQRV Curved 34-inch Monitor

21:9 widescreen uses the VA panel, which has excellent contrast and smooth picture. This not only provides gamers with a smoother screen but also plays an important role in daily life, such as multi-window network browsing or working window. The display size of 3440X1440 also supports high-definition screen playback. MAG342CQRV enables gamers to have excellent game display performance and high-definition video entertainment functions.

Widescreen Display With High Refresh Rates

Optix MAG342CQRV curved gaming monitor features a wide 34″ UWQHD panel that supports resolution up to 3440×1440. This 21:9 panel allows gamers to enjoy a wider viewing angle compared to other traditional 16:9 panels. The widescreen will also allow gamers to multitask with several windows, witness significant improvement in operational and gaming efficiency. The Optix MAG342CQRV is also equipped with a 100hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time VA panel which benefits the most in fast-paced game genres such as FPS, RTS, and MOBAs. These games require quick and precise movements, which ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time will put you ahead of your competition.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, MSI has neither confirmed the release date nor expected price for the Optix MAG342CQRV. If you do, however, want to learn more about this gaming monitor, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!