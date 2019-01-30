MSI Updates Infinite X Desktop PC with Core i9 and RTX 2080 Ti

Featuring the Latest CPU and GPU Hardware

MSI first released their Infinite X desktop last year. It featured 8th Core Intel i7-8700K and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

Now they are updating this desktop with the current top of the line Intel Core i9-9900K CPU. That means users now get 8-core/16-thread performance up to 5GHz. Moreover, they are also upgrading the GTX 1080 Ti with the latest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

As usual, the Infinite X chassis is easily accessible for upgrades unlike other pre-builts. So users can swap out components if they so wish later on or add in hardware. The chassis is also designed to isolate the CPU chamber from the GPU chamber. Enabling both units to have adequate airflow and proper cooling.

Users can choose between a functional solid steel panel with airflow ventilation, or show off the hardware via a transparent glass side panel.

MSI Infinite X 9th Gen Specifications

Aside from the Core i9 and MSI RTX 2080 Ti Ventus graphics card, the Infinite X 9th PC supports up to four DDR4 slots and up to 64GB memory. Storage support is up to two 3.5″ HDD, 1x 2.5″, and 2x M.2 SSD with Optane support. Depending on the configuration, it would either come with a 550W 80Plus Bronze for the basic configuration or 850W 80Plus Platinum for the high-end unit.

How Much is the Infinite X 9th PC?

MSI did not reveal official pricing at this time yet.