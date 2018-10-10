MSI is Updating the Trident PC with a Core i9 and RTX 2080 Ti

Top of the Line Gaming Hardware

MSI‘s Trident X PC which the company unveiled at Computex 2018 is set to launch next month. Since this is the update to the now two-year old Trident 3, the Trident X will be sporting the latest and greatest available PC gaming hardware. This includes Intel‘s latest Core i9-9900K processor, as well as NVIDIA‘s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics.

The new version is apparently going to be much more upgradeable and easier to services than before. It has a new cover hinge which will allow users to access the internal components. Unlike the previous Trident 3, which proved to be a pain when swapping out a simple 2.5″ drive.

Due to the added serviceability, the MSI Trident X is also understandably larger in size. In fact, it is more than twice the 4.7L Trident 3 at 10L. This extra space does not go unused however, as it is for additional cooling fans. The PC also comes with two 2666MHz DDR4 and has room for 2x 2.5″ HDDs and 1x M.2 SSD.

Like all modern gaming hardware, the Trident X will also have RGB LEDs. Not just on the front, but also on the ventilation fans visible on the side.

How Much is the MSI Trident X PC?

The PC will be available around November, with a starting price of $2300 USD. The system comes pre-loaded with a Windows 10 Home operating system.

For more information and detailed specs, visit the official product landing page.