MSI Launches Vigor GK50 ELITE, Clutch GM08 & Vigor WR01 Wrist Rest

MSI, the leader in true gaming hardware, is proud to announce the VIGOR GK50 ELITE series Gaming Keyboard, CLUTCH GM08 Gaming Mouse, and VIGOR WR01 Wrist Rest to provide more choices for mainstream gamers with a determination to win and a refined gaming design.

Strikingly Sleek for Gaming – GK50 ELITE releases with two types of mechanical switches, Kailh Box white and Kailh blue. Both switches are clicky, meaning they have both a tactile and audible click when pressing. The box white switch offers better stability, a crisper typing experience, better durability at 80 million actuations, and IP56 water- and dust resistance.

MSI Vigor GK50 ELITE

In announcing the launch of the Vigor FK50 ELITE, MSI has confirmed the following features and specifications:

High-low keycap design with comfort: Fine tune the lightning of your gear, create profiles, macros and sync up all your RGB hardware with Dragon Center.

Aircraft-Grade Aluminium: A brushed anodized aluminium frame makes the keyboard extremely sturdy, giving you a solid base for the most intense gaming.

Stunning per-key RGB lighting and various effects: VIGOR GK50 ELITE comes with stunning per-key RGB lighting and over 8 effect presets using the hotkeys. Numlock and Cap indicators also change for 100% effect across the whole keyboard.

Stand your ground in battle: The extremely steady Gaming Base right under the space bar provides increased support and improves anti-slip performance while gaming or typing.

Hotkeys for rapid control: Customize your keyboard lightning, set your direction, colors or mode and enjoy multiple media controls out of the box with dedicated hotkeys.

Clutch GM08

Game With Unrivaled Comfort – The Clutch GM08 is a nice weapon for gamers looking for adjustable weight to have an excellent control in game. The mouse can be wielded by both left- and right-handed gamers thanks to its symmetrical shape. A line-engraved scroll wheel and side grips give you great precision and a comfy feel.

Accurate optical sensor: A state of the art PixArt PAW 3519 optical sensor with a DPI of up to 4200 allows for fast and accurate tracking.

Durable build quality: Enjoy years of gaming with switches rated for over 10 Million clicks and a gold-plated USB connector.

Adjustable weight system: Make the mouse as light or heavy as you want with the adjustable weight system.

On the fly change: Instantly cycle through five DPI presets to adjust your accuracy for every situation.

Vigor WR01 Wrist Rest

The VIGOR WR01’s ergonomic shape provides gamers with optimal comfort and support with any full size keyboard. The cloth surface is smooth and cool to the touch which is made from ice silk lycra with an antibacterial coating.

A specially engineered memory foam keeps gamer’s hands cool and comfortable during gaming sessions. The rubber base is breathable and anti-slip, making it more stable on your desk.

Dragon Center

A brand-new software package which integrates all MSI products into one platform. Customizing your MSI products performance and detailed settings are just a click away. RGB Mystic Light which controls RGB LED effects is now also integrated into the MSI Dragon Center.

Where Can I Learn More?

With clearly a lot to digest here, if you do want to learn more about any of these new releases, you can check out the official MSI website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!