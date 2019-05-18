MSI X570 Gaming Plus & Pro Carbon Motherboards Leak

MSI X570 Motherboards

The MSI range of motherboards has always proven to be popular with consumers. This is in no small part due to the excellent variety on offer to suit practically all needs and budgets. I myself have an MSI motherboard and have never found a reason to grumble about it.

In a report via Videocardz, however, MSI is preparing to launch two new motherboards based on the X570 platform. The Gaming Plus and the Gaming Pro Carbon.

What Do We Know About Them?

Well, in terms of specifications, sadly very little. Both motherboards are largely similar in design, however, with both having onboard fans, it seems clear that the Gaming Pro Carbon is going to be the more ‘power orientated’ of the two with it having a much larger heat sink area. Specifically, one that will ‘wrap around’ both PCI-E ports.

With both having two PCI-E ports (presumably 4.0), however, on the surface there isn’t much to seemingly separate them.

In addition, does that lighting indicate some RGB effects to the board? It seems more than a little likely.

When Are They Out?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for either motherboard. With Computex 2019 just around the corner, however, we might at least have a sneak preview of at least two of the products on display from MSI.

We will, of course, be attending the event. So to get the latest news and videos from the event, be sure to check out our website!

