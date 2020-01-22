MSI’s 5600 XT Gaming Z to Feature 14 Gbps memory

It’s pretty safe to say at this point that the release of the AMD Radeon 5600 XT has given us in the review community more than a few headaches. Largely because literally days before its launch AMD decided to release a brand new BIOS for the GPU that pushed the clock speeds notably higher. Specifically, to the point that practically all testing made in preparation was redundant.

You can check out the video below where Andy goes into more detail about it.

This BIOS update definitely gave MSI some problems. To the point that in a report via Videocardz, they actually asked reviewers to suspend publication until they’d worked out the kinks.

What they have, however, revealed is that the Gaming Z (the presumable flagship model in their 5600 XT range) will carry a nice little added bonus. Namely, a pretty significant upgrade from their standard 12Gbps memory to 14Gbps!

The MSI Gaming X – Not to be confused with the Gaming Z of which we have no images of the 5600 XT version yet.

MSI Gaming Z

With the Gaming X and Mech now available from MSI, the Gaming Z will presumably fulfill the ‘trilogy’ of 5600 XT from them. One that will undoubtedly be the most powerful of the three. As such, if you are planning on making the upgrade to the 5600 XT, it might be worth just sitting back to see what MSI can throw your way. The MSI Gaming Z may well prove to be the most powerful of all AIB partner cards.

With it expected to release in the coming weeks (when MSI is presumably 100% happy with the new BIOS update from AMD) based on the specifications, it will likely cost something in the region of £300-£320.

What do you think? Are you thinking of getting an AMD 5600 XT? Does one of MSI’s models interest you? – Let us know in the comments!