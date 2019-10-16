MSI’s New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

/ 1 hour ago
MSI's New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

The Nvidia Geforce GTX 16xx series is proving to be a hit for the green team. For a pretty fair price, you get a decent mid-budget card that can deliver great 1080p performance and good 1440p performance. Now MSI is looking to improve on that base design again, with the release of two new variants. The MSI Gaming X, which will be their premium solution, as well as the Ventus XS, which will be their more affordable solution.

MSI's New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

GTX 1660 Super

With the release of the “super” variant, it looks like the GTX 1660 and the GTX 1660 Ti have been squashed together to make a bit of a hybrid. We know the card will be faster, hence the “Super” moniker. However, it now uses the much faster GDDR6 memory instead of the GDDR5 hardware.

MSI's New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

However, while the Ti variant has 1536 CUDA cores, the Super only has 1408, so it’s closed the gap, but not quite caught up with the Ti yet; we’ll see what the benchmarks say.

MSI's New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

The Gaming X features a fancy cooler design, RGB lighting, as well as a much bigger cooler overall. It’s obviously the more premium of the two. However, the Ventus XS is nice and compact, and it isn’t exactly ugly either.

MSI's New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

We’ll update you once we have information on price and availability.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives