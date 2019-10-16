MSI’s New GTX 1660 Super Gaming X and Ventus XS Pictured

The Nvidia Geforce GTX 16xx series is proving to be a hit for the green team. For a pretty fair price, you get a decent mid-budget card that can deliver great 1080p performance and good 1440p performance. Now MSI is looking to improve on that base design again, with the release of two new variants. The MSI Gaming X, which will be their premium solution, as well as the Ventus XS, which will be their more affordable solution.

GTX 1660 Super

With the release of the “super” variant, it looks like the GTX 1660 and the GTX 1660 Ti have been squashed together to make a bit of a hybrid. We know the card will be faster, hence the “Super” moniker. However, it now uses the much faster GDDR6 memory instead of the GDDR5 hardware.

However, while the Ti variant has 1536 CUDA cores, the Super only has 1408, so it’s closed the gap, but not quite caught up with the Ti yet; we’ll see what the benchmarks say.

The Gaming X features a fancy cooler design, RGB lighting, as well as a much bigger cooler overall. It’s obviously the more premium of the two. However, the Ventus XS is nice and compact, and it isn’t exactly ugly either.

We’ll update you once we have information on price and availability.