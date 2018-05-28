Much Faster Snapdragon 845-Powered Notebooks Coming Soon

Next Generation of Always-on Windows 10 Notebooks

Qualcomm announced ‘always-on’ Snapdragon 835-powered notebooks running Windows 10 last year. Now they are preparing the next crop of these devices which will be using the Snapdragon 845. Although the Snapdragon 835 notebooks are already quite impressive with their all-day battery life, the Snapdragon 845 is set to be even more impressive. In fact, benchmark leaks via Geekbench show that they are significantly faster by a wide margin.

How Much Better Is This New Notebook?

Here is a comparison benchmark between the unknown Snapdragon 845 Lenovo notebook against ASUS’ NovaGo with Snapdragon 835. These are just the partial benchmark results, you can see the full comparison for yourself by following this link.

Since there is no official entry on the Geekbench database yet, the Snapdragon 845 notebook shows up as “Lenovo invalid”. Otherwise, it shows some specifications and has the benchmark results. The ASUS NovaGo notebook has a similar 4GB memory with the Lenovo laptop as well.

The Single Core score is almost 500 points more in the Snapdragon 845 versus the Snapdragon 835. The Multi-Core score is also similarly in favour of the 845, with over a 1100-point advantage.

Here are also the rest of the single and multi-core performance comparisons in detail:

If you are considering one of these Snapdragon-based notebooks, it is highly advisable to wait for these new models.