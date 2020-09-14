How Much Do You Think It Would Cost Buy EVERY Steam Game?

Having around 300 games in my Steam library (and having just added Death Stranding to the mix this past weekend) I know that I’ve probably spent more money on that platform than I’d honestly care to know. Well, enough that I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want my wife to know at least!

If you were, however, curious as to how much it would cost you to buy every single game available on Steam, then you needn’t wonder any longer. A user by the name of “Chenggang Wang” has created a live tracker that gives you an up-to-date price on how much it would cost to buy literally every title currently available on Steam. And, perhaps surprisingly, it’s (maybe) not as much as you might have thought!

How Much Would It Cost to Buy Every Game on Steam?…

Taking sales and price fluctuations into account, the website actively keeps track of all of the games available to buy on Steam and, ultimately, how much it would cost you to buy every single one of them.

So, what does the total come to? Well, if you want the ultimate Steam library, it’ll set you back (at the time of writing) $521,909.63. If you’re not good with numbers, that’s just over half a million dollars! – A figure that also confirms that (again at the time of writing) Steam is applying around $20,000 worth of discounts!

Not Entirely Accurate – But Interesting!

Now we should note that there are details surrounding this tracker we are not able to confirm. For example, many games are often sold under several ‘bundle’ packages. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 can currently be purchased on Steam in three different tiers ranging from £54.99 all the way up to £79.99. So has this tracker applied for all of them? Maybe, but we don’t know for sure!

In addition, as the name would suggest, I think this figure is for games only and does not include some of the software available (such as PC Mark 11 etc.). – That being said though, if you were ever curious to know how much it would cost you to max out your Steam gaming library, well, now you know!

You can check out this excellent tracking website (for regularly updated prices) via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!