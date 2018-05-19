Mugshot Website Owners Arrested For Extortion

A website which displayed police mugshots finds owners arrested for extortion

As you can imagine, getting arrested is not a pleasant experience. Particularly so the rather awkward moment when you have to pose for a photo for the police records. One website, however, decided to display the more interesting of these for the public to look and presumably laugh at.

It turns out, however, that the website in question may have had a much darker motive being it. A report via SkyNews suggests that the owners of the site were attempting to extort the persons shown in the pictures. Specifically by telling them that for a certain price, the images could be removed.

This is clearly illegal. As such, in a somewhat ironic turn, the websites owners have found themselves arrested and charged with extortion believing to total around $2m.

Waiting for the owners mugshots to appear…

Thomas Keesee, Sahar Sarid, Kishore Bhavnanie and David Usdan who ran the website have all been arrested and charged with extortion. For some reason, their mugshots have not yet appeared on the website. The report suggests that despite the overturned, the website was specifically run to extort those persons whose images and details they could find.

Being listed online, the website could easily be accessed by anyone looking into these people and as such, motivated those who appeared to pay the fee to have their images removed.

The report does not list the domain name of the site, for obvious reasons. In addition, though, it doesn’t either indicate whether the site is still active or not. Hopefully, it isn’t. Is so, the people featured on it can surely breathe a small sigh of relief. If we do hear any more about this though, we will, of course, let you know.

