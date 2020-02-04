Mushkin Launches New PILOT-E Series NVMe SSDs

/ 1 min ago

Mushkin is, in terms of storage solutions, one of the biggest names around and in announcing the availability of their updated PILOT-E NVMe M.2 SSDs, we have some fast new contenders coming onto the market.

Featuring a whole host of features, Mushkin is most keen to point out that this new PILOT-E series NVMe SSD is potentially over 5 times faster than a standard SSD design. A pretty hefty claim, but is it true? Well, let’s look at some of the features this design includes.

Mushkin PILOT-E Series NVMe SSDs

So, what’s new in this latest update to their NVMe SSD range? Well, put simply, rather a lot. Some of the key features include:

  • Utilizing a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface the PILOT-E can achieve speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s sequential reads and 3,100 MB/s sequential writes
  • Supports for up to 8 NAND channels
  • Available in capacities from 500 GB up to 2 TB
  • The PILOT-e includes SLC cache for improved performance, LDPC ECC, end-to-end protection, global wear leveling, static data refresh, HMB, and AES 256-bit encryption.
  • MTBF set at 1.5 million hours

All in all, some pretty tasty specifications for a solid state drive that not only appears to be lightning-fast, but also built to last.

How Much Do They Cost?

Obviously, price varies depending on what level of storage capacity you want. With the 500GB version starting at $74,99 the 2TB ‘top spec’ version will cost $249.99. As you might expect, the 1TB PILOT-E sits at around the $139.99 area.

With them due to hit shelves imminently, could this be the fastest affordable SSD on the market? Well, it’s certainly taking a decent swing at it!

You can learn more about the Mushkin PILOT-E series via the official website here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives