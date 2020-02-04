Mushkin Launches New PILOT-E Series NVMe SSDs

Mushkin is, in terms of storage solutions, one of the biggest names around and in announcing the availability of their updated PILOT-E NVMe M.2 SSDs, we have some fast new contenders coming onto the market.

Featuring a whole host of features, Mushkin is most keen to point out that this new PILOT-E series NVMe SSD is potentially over 5 times faster than a standard SSD design. A pretty hefty claim, but is it true? Well, let’s look at some of the features this design includes.

Mushkin PILOT-E Series NVMe SSDs

So, what’s new in this latest update to their NVMe SSD range? Well, put simply, rather a lot. Some of the key features include:

Utilizing a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface the PILOT-E can achieve speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s sequential reads and 3,100 MB/s sequential writes

Supports for up to 8 NAND channels

Available in capacities from 500 GB up to 2 TB

The PILOT-e includes SLC cache for improved performance, LDPC ECC, end-to-end protection, global wear leveling, static data refresh, HMB, and AES 256-bit encryption.

MTBF set at 1.5 million hours

All in all, some pretty tasty specifications for a solid state drive that not only appears to be lightning-fast, but also built to last.

How Much Do They Cost?

Obviously, price varies depending on what level of storage capacity you want. With the 500GB version starting at $74,99 the 2TB ‘top spec’ version will cost $249.99. As you might expect, the 1TB PILOT-E sits at around the $139.99 area.

With them due to hit shelves imminently, could this be the fastest affordable SSD on the market? Well, it’s certainly taking a decent swing at it!

You can learn more about the Mushkin PILOT-E series via the official website here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!