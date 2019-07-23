N64 Classic GoldenEye 007 is Played With A Piano

For reasons I have never quite determined, there are a portion of gamers out there who are absolutely determined to beat (and indeed speedrun) games using the most bizarre and unwieldy controllers imaginable. And no, I’m not talking about the original Xbox ‘Duke’ controller either.

One such person is ‘Jackson Parodi‘. Who, in his latest video, is shown to be playing Goldeneye 007 with a piano. Yes, he plays (and completes) the entire first level using a piano as the controller. Oh, and all while adding some music to the cutscenes.

GoldenEye 007 on Piano

While a ‘Piano’ peripheral was released for the original NES console there has clearly not been anything (at least officially licensed since) as such a lot of work clearly went into just making this work as both a legitimate and viable control method.

What is clear, however, is that while it isn’t ideal, it can actually work. In fact, the video demonstrates a number of ‘techniques’ that could easily fall within the accepted remits of a speedrun. An example of this is the strafe walking (a method which is faster than just moving forward).

Mr Parodi here isn’t just a nut. He clearly knows both his GoldenEye speedrunning skills and, of course, how to play the piano.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, while he didn’t break any records with this speedrun, his time was only 30 seconds outside of the actual official best recorded time. When you consider he did this with nothing more than a piano as his controller it’s a time that I daresay many would struggle to achieve with a legitimate N64 controller.

We can’t wait to see what he has planned next… Let’s just hope he doesn’t move onto an accordion.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!