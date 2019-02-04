NASA Model Suggests That The Moon Was Once Part Of Earth

NASA Research Suggests The Moon Came From Earth

One of the biggest points of speculation surrounding the Moon is exactly how it came to be there. Moons are, of course, not uncommon and we’re certainly more than a little familiar with the one orbiting our planet. In a report via Engadget, however, NASA has revealed that a new simulation model is indicating that the currently held theory over its creation may be wrong.

Model

The currently held theory over the moon’s creation is that Earth was impacted by a rather large object. From this, a fragment sheered off the impacting object and ended up settling in orbit around planet Earth as a little memento of the occasion. The latest NASA model, however, suggests that the moon itself may have actually have been a fragmentation from planet Earth.

The model has been analysing samples brought back to earth from prior Apollo missions. From there, it has determined that a significantly large amount of the same base materials existing on both planets. While there are still elements as of yet unexplained, NASA seems fairly convinced that the model is filling a lot of gaps from initial research conducted in the 1970s.

All Theories

At the moment, there is no conclusive evidence as to whether the moon is from Earth or a piece of the impact. NASA does, however, believe that continued study into this model may finally provide as conclusive an answer as possible. I honestly can’t pretend to understand it all. It is, however, all very interesting!

