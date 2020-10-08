NBA 2K21 Update 3 Brings Halloween Themes and More

Good news sports fans, as the latest update for NBA 2K21 is here! Not only does it bring the usual wave of improvements and fixes to the game, but it’ll also bring in a few Halloween-themed elements and decorations to the Neighbourhood too. Since trick or treating with the kids seems to be cancelled for 2020, I’ll take as much spooky goodness as I can thanks.

Of course, it’s not all pumpkin and skeletons. Player models have been updated for more than 60 NBA players. There are new NBA Finals to enjoy, and other pre-event goodness.

Furthermore, there’s been a wide range of bug fixes and improvements, all of which are detailed below. Check them out!

General

Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.

Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.

Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!

Gameplay

Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.

Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.

Park dribble moves (still performed with L3) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.

MyCAREER

Fixed some issues where MyPLAYER doesn’t win over new fans after certain in-game achievements.

Fixed a hang that could have happened when exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT.

MyTEAM

Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!

Preparations for the second Season of MyTEAM!

General improvements to The Exchange.

Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.

Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

Fixed an issue where the incorrect logo may appear from downloading other user’s save via the new Save Sharing feature.

Fixed a hang that was occurring in Play WNBA or NBA Today after being in WNBA Season mode.

Many more fixes included to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K21 across all game modes.

*Update is available across all platforms except for Nintendo Switch, which will be available at a later date.