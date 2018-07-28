NBA Live 19 Career Mode Adds Option for Female Players

Create Your Own Character

Electronic Arts included the WNBA roster to NBA Live 18’s lineup. Now for NBA Live 19, they are finally including females in the create-a-player feature. Users will be able to scan player’s faces via the companion app on iOS and Android. This is then imported into the game to create a custom character. EA also now includes some Icon Abilities featuring the most popular WNBA players.

After creating a custom character, players will be able to use them in career mode. Featuring challenges, skills, gear and career progression, similar to those of male players. Furthermore, NBA Live 19 will now enable both men and women on the same team in career mode.

According to EA, this move is “an important step toward leveling the playing field”. “It’s providing gamers increased opportunities to express their unique individuality and create a reflection of themselves while competing in the game,” a statement from the company continued.

Even model, actress and basketball enthusiast Brittney Elena took to Twitter to show off her excitement for this new game feature.

When is NBA Live 19 Coming Out?

NBA Live 19 is coming out on September 7th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

