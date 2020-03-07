Nemesis Can’t Break Into Safe Rooms in RE3 Afterall, or Can He?

Resident Evil 2 was one huge step forward for action horror gaming. The constant thump of distant footsteps as you’re being followed by Mr X is enough to give anyone reason to panic. It was just as fear-inducing, if not more so, in the Resident Evil 2 remaster too.

So what about Nemesis? An enemy designed to be even more terrifying? We’re talking about an enemy that could even transcend loading screens on the PlayStation 1 kinda evil. Well, rumour had it that he could be the first enemy in Resident Evil history to break the safe room rule. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your stance, Capcom has stated that safe room will, in fact, be safe.

Then again, maybe that’s a double bluff, and we’re gonna crap ourselves when he really does bust in there… who knows. What do you think, are Capcom just trying to hide a scare or get rid of false information? On the plus side, we did get loads of cool new info about the game from OXM. Check it out below!