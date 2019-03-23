Neon Genesis Evangelion Available on Netflix Starting June 21st

Anime Classic Available to Stream Worldwide

Mark your calendars anime fans, Netflix has finally announced the premiere date for Neon Genesis Evangelion on their platform. This is the first time that the legendary anime will be available for streaming worldwide (legally speaking of course).

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a must-watch for anime and non-anime fans alike. That is because it is an ambitious series tackling mystical, religious and existential themes underneath its mecha-heavy storyline. Furthermore, the series’ ending has been the source of countless debates among fans for several decades now.

It originally aired in TV Tokyo on October 1995 until March 1996. The series is short lived compared to other popular series. Some of which have hundreds of episodes. But its legacy endures and its influence on other animation series is undeniable.

To announce the launch, Netflix has even prepared a special trailer. Which you can see below:

Does it Include All Neon Genesis Evangelion Episodes?

The good news is that the classic series will have all episodes available at the same time.

Plus, the two films will also be available at the same time: EVANGELION:DEATH TRUE² and The End of Evangelion. So fans can catch them in case they have not seen it before.