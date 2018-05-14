NES Classic Is Set To Return To Stores This June

NES Classic Confirmed For a Second Retail Run

When the NES Classic released on the 10th of November 2016, you struggled to get one for love or money. Ok, not necessarily money. Unfortunately given the limited supply run it meant that those unlucky enough to not get one themselves were left to the mercy of scalpers who at some stages were asking for over £500 for the £80 console.

Its limited release did, however, spark a backlash against Nintendo for a long-held criticism of the company. Specifically that they deliberately create low production numbers to inflate demand. While some may agree or disagree with this, the NES classic was a great example. Demand was astronomical, yet Nintendo simply refused to up production and eventually shut it down with people still wanting to own theirs.

Well, on their official Facebook page, Nintendo has announced that the NES Classic will be hitting store shelves again. As you can imagine the Facebook community has already started showing us their best and as such, I’ve included a couple of the comments in the image below.

Some curiosity behind this release

It is strange that Nintendo has decided to re-release this product again. So curious in fact that it does have me wondering if they have made any little changes. For example, the NES Classic, although loved, was criticised for only having 30 games. Particularly since it was capable of holding anything up to 500 and sure enough within weeks of launch hacked programs were developed to allow you to install more games on it.

Part of me does, therefore, wonder if Nintendo will close the door on that in this new release. It’s entirely possible they won’t, but personally, I shouldn’t question it too much. Let’s just be glad Nintendo has decided to release more of them.

The NES Classic is set to be re-released on June 29th. Let’s just hope that this time around it’s enough to meet the demand.

What do you think? Has Nintendo finally decided that it likes money? Were you lucky enough to get one in the original release run? If not, do you plan to try and get one now? – Let us know in the comments!