NES Emulator Released on Steam Turns 2D into 3D!

If you have any love for classic NES games, then the chances are that you’ve probably tried a number of emulator programs out there on your PC. With the release of ‘3DSen PC’ on Steam, however, we certainly have a very unique creature here.

What’s so special about it? Well, how about the fact that it is capable of turning existing 2D NES games into full-blown 3D environments? – It sounds crazy, but check out the trailer below to see this in action!

3DSen PC NES Emulator

We should note that, at the time of writing, the emulator only supports this key feature with a select number of games. Releasing in early access, however, they’re very keen to emphasize that what’s currently available is just the beginning. With that being said though, the list of supported games (which you can check out here) still largely includes the vast majority of games that most would consider the consoles most ‘iconic’ releases. As such, getting this emulator does seem (even in this early stage) to be a great purchase for NES lovers!

Where Can I Learn More?

Available not on Steam for just £6.47, if you are a huge fan of classic NES gaming, then you’re undoubtedly going to want to check this out. If so, you can visit the official Store page via the link here! – If you own a VR headset, however, it can get even better as a version specifically designed for that experience has also been released!

While finding the ROM’s is going to be your problem (as to avoid any nasty Nintendo related legal issues), this still looks like a pretty amazing emulator and well worth the price tag!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!