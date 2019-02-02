Net Neutrality Begins Its Defence In US Courts

Net Neutrality

It’s been a little over a year in the making, but following the repeal of net neutrality protections in America, the matter has finally hit the courts. With the opening statements being conducted yesterday, supporters of the motion have been stating their case for the reinstatement of the protections. A matter supported and backed by many notable online companies.

Although it is early days, in a case that will take many months, in a report via The Verge it seems that the early indications are showing some promise!

Some Early Success!

The main arguments presented by net neutrality supporters (against the FCC’s removal) included;

The FCC failed in its analysis of the internet service market.

No consideration was made towards public safety.

They should not have blocked states from passing their own net neutrality rules

The FCC erred in its determination of what a telecommunications service is.

Surprisingly, the public safety aspect seems to be the most notable factor of the judge’s attention. This was particularly since it was found that during the California Wildfires last year in which throttling did become a key issue for spreading important news to residents.

Too Soon To Tell

At the moment, it is simply just the initial arguments being presented. These can, however, at least provide us with some indication of how good the supporting case is. Specifically, whether this may be successfully fought to a promising conclusion. So far, things are looking good, It is, however, way too early to tell! The FCC still maintains that their decision was both legal and correct for promoting a ‘better’ internet. Forgive me if I’m a little cynical.

Ultimately, however, we’ve got a long way to go. So far though, there might be a genuine light at the end of the tunnel. Supporters do seem to have a case and so far, they’re presenting it well.

What do you think? Do you support net neutrality? Do you think the legal case will be successful? – Let us know what you think in the comments!