Netflix Has Abandoned The Apple iTunes Store

Netflix Abandons Apple Store

For a number of years now, people have been using the Apple Store as a means to access Netflix. While the store didn’t offer direct access to the TV streaming service, it did give people a means of making their subscription to the service. It seems, however, that Apple’s practices have caused a parting of ways.

In a report via The Star, Netflix has officially withdrawn from the Apple Store.

App Store Tax

The move is believed to have been made due to the ‘App store tax’. Put simply, this is the amount of commission that Apple charges for any transaction made on its platform. With anything up to 30% going to the company, Netflix has made the move to try and retain some of this profit for themselves.

How Will This Affect Me?

Well, any person who has a currently active subscription via the Apple store shouldn’t find any disruption. Well, not at least until they try and renew again. Moving forward, Netflix will simply require all users to pay them directly. Yes, perhaps it will be an inconvenience, but it is a move that will potentially save the company a huge amount of money.

Given that they already abandoned Google Play last year, it’s hardly surprising to see this follow suit.

If you do, however, want to ensure you do not have any disruption (for those of you who do subscribe via the Apple store) you might want to familiarise yourself with Netflix’s own setup.

