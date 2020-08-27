Netflix Confirms A Resident Evil Live-Action Series is Being Made

/ 1 min ago
Following the release of ‘The Witcher’ last year, Netflix may have finally discovered that game to film (or TV) adaptations can work, but only if they’re done correctly. Unfortunately though, in the past we’ve too often seen them done pretty poorly.

Following a post on their official Twitter account, however, Netflix has confirmed that the next video game to get the live-action serialization treatment from them will be Resident Evil!

Netflix Takes On Resident Evil

While it would appear that development is only to the point of a completed script for it’s first episode, they do drop some hints that this will be something to do with the ‘Wesker Kids’. Now, I have to admit to being more than a little intrigued by this statement. I mean, to my knowledge (which I’ll admit is NOT massively extensive) he doesn’t have any children… Does he?…

I mean, I would’ve presumed he was too busy being evil (and injecting himself with various virus’) to find the time to procreate.

Netflix Confirms A Resident Evil Live-Action Series is Being Made 1

What Do We Think?

As we said at the start, while this could be excellent, there are clearly a lot of pitfalls to avoid. Most notably is that this series will have to attempt to be different from ‘The Walking Dead’ while clearly being on a largely similar subject. Still, with a script finalized, while we likely shouldn’t expect to see this hit our accounts before 2022, it’s definitely something to keep an interested eye on!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

