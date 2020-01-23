Netflix is Working on a Feature Length ‘Witcher’ Anime

Netflix has seen some huge success with its live-action adaptation of The Witcher franchise with the first season being widely praised by both fans and critics. It seems, however, that Netflix isn’t going to rest on its laurels.

While a 2nd season is currently in development (albeit, not due for release until 2021) it seems that in a report via GamesIndustry that they are also currently working on an ‘anime-style’ standalone feature film.

Netflix is Making a Witcher Anime?

In the report, the animated feature reportedly titled “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” will represent a standalone feature-length production.

The Witcher producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is known to be working on the project as well as writer Beau DeMayo. The rough description reads that (presumably) Geralt will “explore a powerful new threat facing the Continent”.

It is unclear whether the animated feature will have any associations with the book franchise. It is, however, believed that this will be an entirely fresh project with no source material beyond that already provided. In other words, this is going to be something brand new and unique!

Toss A Coin to your Witcher

I must admit that I’m more than a little excited about what Netflix might be cooking up here. As they showed with their ‘Castlevania’ adaptation, they can do ‘anime’ and to a very decent standard.

While we likely shouldn’t expect anything until (at the earliest) around the end of the year, I’ll be tossing a few more coins at Netflix while waiting for this one to arrive!

Now, just because I can, I’m going to put the ‘Toss a Coin to your Witcher’ song below. Just so I can get it stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

