Netflix Pleads for Fans to Stop Dangerous ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

/ 3 hours ago

Move Over Tide Pod Challange

The latest horror movie ‘Bird Box is a runaway hit for Netflix. In fact according to the company, it has been viewed by over 45 million unique accounts during its first week alone.

However, some fans online are expressing their appreciation of the movie in unusual ways. One of which is called the “Bird Box” challenge and it involves being out in public while wearing blindfolds. Some are going as far as involving their young children in the challenge as well, just like in the movie. Filming their escapades for YouTube and Twitter with the hashtag #BirdBoxChallenge.

In Bird Box, the main character Malorie (played by Sandra Bullock) travels to a remote location in search of a sanctuary with her children. All while wearing blindfolds. Lest they fall prey to the sinister creatures driving everyone who looks at them into suicide.

What Does Netflix Think of the Bird Box Challenge?

Although the result so far has been mostly hilarious, there have been no reports of major injuries. Nevertheless, Netflix has expresses concern.

The company is urging users to not put their lives or their children’s lives in danger trying to do the “challenge”. They have since tweeted out against it and urges for public safety.

“We don’t know how this started,” says Netflix, adding that they do not wish for people to “end up in the hospital due to memes.”

