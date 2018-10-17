Netflix Soars To Over 137 Million Subscribers

Netflix Soars To 137 Million Subscribers

Over the next few weeks, we should expect to start seeing how companies have performed. Specifically over the 3rd quarter for the year. One of which is Netflix which is clearly one of the most popular (if not, the most popular) home TV subscription service. With user figures hitting 130 million earlier this year, it was curious to see if the growth could be continued throughout the year.

Well, in a report via BBC, it seems that Netflix has not only done well, but it’s done much better than expected!

Significant Growth!

In the report, it has been found that from the July-September period, Netflix has managed to gain another 7 million subscribers. Bringing the current total to 137 million. Despite growing competition, it seems that Netflix’s constant investment and production of exclusive programming is helping drive the company forward!

What Does The Future Hold?

With the service adding more than 650 hours of original content this year (with shows such as Bojack Horseman) the future for them continues to look very good. When you consider their pricing as well, they are significantly less expensive than many alternatives. The future looks very rosy indeed!

