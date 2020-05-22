Netflix To Start Closing Open But Inactive Accounts!

In this modern age, the chances are that many of you reading this probably have about a dozen various direct debits coming out of your account each month for various products and services. It seems, however, that Netflix is looking to get a little more proactive about its customers who are still signed-up and subscribed to its platform but are not (apparently) using it.

In a report via TheNextWeb, Netflix is currently e-mailing all of its active (but inactive) customers advising them that if they’re not using their account, they’re going to automatically close it for them!

Netflix To Automatically Close Inactive Active Accounts!

So, we ought to give you a little more detail surrounding what this means before you go into a blind panic about the future status of your streaming. What this basically means is that Netflix has started paying attention to the people who have an active subscription but haven’t registered any usage in at least the last year.

If Netflix thinks that you have an active account that isn’t being used, they’ll contact you via e-mail advising you that if you don’t manually terminate the account (or start using it) they’ll do it for you. A move that will, by proxy, stop the money coming out of your bank each month!

“So we’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years.” – Netflix

What Do We Think?

Now, admittedly, if you get this email, you probably should be paying more attention to what services you are paying for. Particularly in this instance when it’s pretty clear that you’re not using it. We do, however, have to commend Netflix for clearly demonstrating a wish to not charge users who don’t actually use its product anymore.

The only question mark is what period will have to expire (following the e-mail warning) before this happens. One would, however, presume that they’ll be following up on it fairly quickly.

I would, however, be very surprised to hear if any of you got this e-mail, but there’s only one way to find out… Did you? – Let us know in the comments and, if you did, how long its been since you last used it!