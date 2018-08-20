Netflix’s Witcher Casting Script Leaks Online

It’s been little secret that Netflix has been looking towards creating an exclusive TV series based on The Witcher game universe. Since the initial reveal though, things have stagnated a little. We’re assured its on the way, but we don’t know if the script has been finalised and we certainly don’t know who are getting the roles.

Last week avid gamer Henry Cavill (Superman) made it clear that he would love to have the role of Geralt. If he gets his chance though, he has a unique opportunity to polish his performance.

Following a Reddit post, the casting scripts for The Witcher TV series have been leaked online!

Are They Legit?

It’s unusual for a casting script to come online. For those unaware, this is a script that has been specifically written (or sampled) to act as the ‘testing’ for any prospective actors. These are, quite simply, the lines that might win you the role. It was open to discussion for some time if they were legitimate. It wouldn’t, after all, be too difficult to write some up yourself.

Following a Twitter post though showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has confirmed the lines are genuine.

Remember when I said that casting sides would leak and not to worry because they are not real scenes or scenarios or even storylines from the show? It happened. As we knew it would. Don’t worry. All is okay in the #Witcher world. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) August 15, 2018

When Can We Expect The Series?

The script might be written, but as they have not selected any actors yet, the thing still clearly needs to be filmed. Netflix does have a reputation for turning out series fairly quickly. That being said though, I would still suggest that we shouldn’t expect to see this released until around the middle or end of 2020.

Oh well, that’ll at least give us something to watch when Game of Thrones ends.

What do you think? Who would you cast as Geralt? – Let us know in the comments!