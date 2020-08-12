Netgear Launches the Orbi LBR20 4G LTE + Wi-Fi AC Router

Netgear, the leading provider of mesh WiFi systems that power today’s smart homes and small businesses, has combined the capabilities of the popular and award-winning Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi system with 4G LTE Advanced cellular connection to provide an alternative when traditional wired internet – cable, fiber or DSL – connections are limited or unavailable.

Netgear Orbi LBR20 4G LTE + Wi-Fi AC Router

This latest Orbi Mesh WiFi solution by NETGEAR comes in the form of the Orbi 4G LTE Advanced WiFi Router (LBR20), the industry’s first tri-band mesh system with LTE-A Cat 18 modem technology, which is perfectly suited for those who experience limited or no access to traditional wired broadband or require a network connection for limited time frames. It offers an opportunity for reliable network access for rural areas and mountainous regions with limited options for traditional wired internet connections. Also, ideally suited for those who have vacation homes in remote locations where year-round connectivity is not a requirement, the Orbi 4G LTE Advanced WiFi Router (LBR20) has the flexibility to provide internet access when needed.

Additionally, the Orbi router can be used in conjunction with an existing wired service to provide a fail over to ensure internet connectivity is consistent and uninterrupted. With 1.2 Gbps over 4G LTE Advanced and the high-performance tri-band AC2200 WiFi, this new Orbi Mesh WiFi router is powered to provide an uninterrupted network connection for the smart connected home or small business.

Features

Orbi ™ 4G LTE Advanced Tri-band Mesh WiFi Router delivers fast internet speeds from the 4G LTE mobile network.

4G LTE Advanced Tri-band Mesh WiFi Router delivers fast internet speeds from the 4G LTE mobile network. Create LTE high-speed WiFi for your entire home and business. This tri-band router has an integrated cellular modem – simply insert a SIM card from compatible major 4G LTE Service Providers (excluding Sprint)

Always-on WiFi – when wired Internet such as fibre, cable or DSL are unavailable or disrupted, seamlessly switch from your wired network to your wireless network.

Enjoy high performance WiFi with up to 1.2 Gbps on 4G LTE, with a coverage range of up to 1,500 sq ft.

Expandable Mesh WiFi – as your coverage needs grow, you can easily add select compatible Orbi AC Satellites to create a high-speed mesh WiFi system.

Setup completed in minutes using the Orbi app – manage internet access, set time limits, and filter content with Circle ® Smart Parental Controls

Smart Parental Controls NETGEAR Armor ™ – guard your home network and connected devices with advanced cyber threat protection.

– guard your home network and connected devices with advanced cyber threat protection. Guest WiFi Network – provide Internet access to friends and family without sharing your personal network password.

Ethernet Ports – two (2) Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 1 LAN) keep your wired devices connected.

Works with Amazon Alexa™ and the Google® Assistant – use simple voice commands to control your home network.

With an integrated Cat 18 cellular modem, the Orbi LTE router will work with a SIM card from major 4G LTE Advanced cellular network providers. The sleek and modern design with its high-gain internal antennas will reach up to 2,000 sq. ft. of WiFi coverage and can be easily extended by pairing with any Orbi Tri-band WiFi 5 (802.11ac) satellite to create a mesh WiFi system. The Orbi LTE Tri-band router features a patented dedicated wireless backhaul between the router and satellites to provide a robust uninterrupted data connection to extend the reach by an additional 2,000 sq. feet for each satellite added to the system. With the benefit of a single WiFi network name (SSID), uninterrupted seamless connectivity is supported while roaming from room to room.

As part of the Orbi family of mesh WiFi systems, the Orbi LTE router can also be paired with additional satellites such as Orbi Voice or Orbi Outdoor to gain greater coverage and additional features, like a smart speaker with Alexa voice assistant. The Orbi app makes it easy to get started with a quick installation providing access from anywhere to manage and monitor your Orbi home network.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Orbi LTE router also includes the option to add NETGEAR Armor powered by Bitdefender and Circle Smart Parenting Controls to your network. To safeguard the home network in this time of heightened online activity, NETGEAR Armor powered by Bitdefender on Orbi Mesh WiFi Systems is the ideal solution with an award-winning cybersecurity designed to protect all internet-connected devices within a home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords and identity theft, whether at home or on the go. NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription is required in order to continue to protect all your connected devices.

Circle Smart Parenting Controls is the smart way for families to manage content and time online, on any connected device. With the app, parents can easily create daily time limits for apps and websites, set filter levels for each family member and pause internet by device or by family member.

Orbi 4G LTE Advanced Whole Home WiFi router is now available worldwide for a suggested retail price of £369.99 GBP, €399.99 EUR, and $399.99 USD. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official Netgear product website listing via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new router? – let us know in the comments!