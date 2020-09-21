Netgear Reveals the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router

NETGEAR, Inc., the leading provider of networking products that empower your gaming experience, has announced the much-anticipated availability of the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router. The XR1000 couples next-gen WiFi 6 hardware with advanced DumaOS 3.0, the latest innovation in managing your network settings for optimized gameplay.

DumaOS 3.0 software is purpose-built for gamers to enjoy superior gameplay and smoother video streaming. This state-of-the-art software combined with the most advanced networking hardware ensures the stabilization of ping and reduction of lag spikes with reliable connectivity over both wired and wireless networks.

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0 gaming software. With the latest WiFi 6 technology, XR1000 is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but will also enhance the overall home networking experience for every connected device.

To further boost the gaming experience and give gamers the best gaming connection possible, the DumaOS 3.0 software includes new top features, such as: customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and Traffic Controller. This new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router stands alone with its advanced list of features, which provide optimized control over the network connection while gaming or streaming, ensuring that gameplay can continue uninterrupted.

Features

Ping rate reduction – Up to 93% reduction †

– Up to 93% reduction Powerful AX5400 WiFi 6 – Lag-free gaming even on WiFi​

– Lag-free gaming even on WiFi​ 1.5GHz Triple-Core Processor – Boosts your gaming experience

– Boosts your gaming experience NETGEAR Armor – Game, browse, & stream without compromising security 1

– Game, browse, & stream without compromising security Powered by DumaOS 3.0 – Gaming operating system

Price & Availability

In announcing its launch, Netgear has confirmed that the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router is available to purchase now directly from their website for a price of $349.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this exciting router design, you can check out the official product page via the link here!

