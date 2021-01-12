Netgear Unveils WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Router

NETGEAR, a worldwide leading provider of award-winning advanced networking products for home and office has today announced, during the historic virtually-hosted CES 2021, the introduction of the world’s first all-purpose WiFi 6E router, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router. Promised to elevate the WiFi experience by providing speeds up to 10.8Gbps, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers ushers in a new era of fast connectivity on the new 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 Router

Working, learning, and video streaming from home have placed greater demands on home WiFi networks. Devices in these ultra-connected households have been in a constant contest for bandwidth on crowded WiFi networks. WiFi 6E resolves these congestion issues by adding a previously unavailable 6GHz WiFi spectrum that can be used to broadcast WiFi signals and connect to more devices with faster speeds and reliability. Up until the introduction of WiFi 6E, WiFi routers have been limited to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The new third 6GHz band will dramatically increase the capacity of networks to support more devices.

A CES 2021 Innovations Award Honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router is designed to provide the fastest WiFi speed possible with higher-capacity, lower latency, and the latest WPA3 security. With cutting-edge technology, the new WiFi 6E router from NETGEAR expands WiFi for more capability, capacity, and experiences for a new world of uninterrupted connectivity while simultaneously conducting distance learning, video conferencing, and 4K/8K video streaming. With the new 6GHz band, this Nighthawk performance router delivers the faster speeds, smoother streaming, less interference, and improved latency for devices and WiFi-hungry applications for an overall enhanced experience.

Technical Specifications

New 6GHz Band— with up to 200% more available spectrum than dual-band (5GHz and 2.4GHz) WiFi alone.

Ultra-Low Latency— Very few devices on new 6GHz band means lower latency for gaming and real-time traffic.

More High-Bandwidth WiFi Channels— Blazing-fast speed and less interference with 3X more high-bandwidth 160MHz WiFi channels.

12-Streams Tri-Band WiFi— Four streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and four streams of 2.4GHz equates to more available bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on WiFi.

WiFi 6E Optimized Powerful Processor— Ideal for Gigabit Internet speeds, a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor ensures smooth 4K/8K UHD streaming and gaming.

Multi-Gig Ethernet Port 2.5G— 2.5X the wired speed of a typical Gigabit port, to be used for LAN or Internet connectivity.

Five (5) Gigabit Ethernet Ports— Connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections. Aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports and two Gigabit WAN ports (configurable) concurrently.

Pre-optimized Antennas— Unfold and set antennas on the router; no further adjustment required. The Nighthawk RAXE500 antennas come pre-optimized for the best WiFi performance.

NETGEAR Armor Cybersecurity for your Home— Advanced cyberthreat protection for your home network and an unlimited number of connected devices. Learn more at netgear.com/armor.

Automatic firmware updates— Latest security patches delivered to the router without the need for user intervention.

The Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router includes a free 30-day trial of NETGEAR Armor to protect the connected home from online threats. Armor’s multi-layered cybersecurity is built into the RAXE500 router to provide the peace of mind that you have the best-in-class anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection for your smart devices, smartphones, and computers. NETGEAR Armor provides protection for all your connected devices from cyber threats on the WiFi network as well as when off network and on-the-go.

Price & Availability

The NETGEAR Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router is currently planned to be available within the first quarter of 2021 directly from NETGEAR.com and other online resellers for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $599.99 (USD). – For more information, you can check out the official Netgear website via the link here!

