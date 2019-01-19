NetherRealm Promises Mortal Kombat 11 Won’t Be Awful On PC

Mortal Kombat 11

With the recent release of an absolute glut of preview videos, NetherRealm Studio is always hard at work building up a little hype for the release of Mortal Kombat 11. The franchise, which is well known for establishing the ‘brutal fighter’ genre, hasn’t, however, had the best of times in recent years. Well, at least not on the PC.

As anyone who played the PC version of MK11 will know, the port was pretty terrible. In a report via PCGamesN, however, the studio has promised that this time around things will be different. In answer to concerns raised the studio has said: “there’s so many things up in the air, but the main goal is to make sure that [Mortal Kombat 11] is the exact same game on all platforms.”

PC Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 670 or NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1050 / AMD® Radeon™ HD 7950 or AMD® Radeon™ R9 270 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection



RECOMMENDED: OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3-2100, 3.10 GHz / AMD FX-6300, 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400, 3.2 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 780 or NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1060-6GB / AMD® Radeon™ R9 290 or RX 570 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection



What Do We Think?

Having played Mortal Kombat 10 on the PC, I must admit I was hugely disappointed. Unlike 9 (which I probably pumped about 40 hours into) I think I spent barely three on the 10th instalment. I would even say now that the 9th game is better for various reasons. With this latest version at least looking promising, however, this could be a huge return to form. Particularly for PC owners.

They have stopped short of the word ‘optimised’, but it is at least encouraging.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 23rd 2019

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!