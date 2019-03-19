New Apple iMacs Will Feature Intel Processors & AMD Graphics

Apple iMac

While Apple iMacs have always proven to be popular, there has largely always been two criticisms labelled at them. Firstly, that while they are fantastic in the ‘arts’ they’re useless at gaming. Secondly, despite carrying a hefty price tag, the technology within is often more than a little dated.

In a report via The Verge, however, the latest Apple iMacs will feature the introduction of new technology. This comes courtesy of an Intel Processor and AMD graphics card.

What Do We Know About Them?

The new iMac desktops will be offered in 21.5-inch and 27-inch models. In regards to the processor, these will be powered by an Intel 8th-generation

quad-core i3 or six-core i5 processor. In terms of graphics, standard models will offer an AMD Radeon Pro 555X or 560X. These models can be purchased for around £1200-£1600 and come with 32GB of ram. Fairly decent in terms of technological punch.

If you’re willing to pay more, however, both Intel 9th-generation and

AMD Vega 20 GPU is on the table. Albeit, don’t expect too much change from around £2,500.

It should be noted that any of the above options comes with a 4K screen.

What Do We Think?

It is a little disappointing to see Apple clinging onto the 8th-generation Intel processors. Don’t get us wrong, in terms of price to performance it was a fantastic range and arguably better in comparison to the 9th-generation. Well, not necessarily in terms of performance, but you get the idea.

Hitting the market imminently, however, these improvements were somewhat desperately needed and I’m sure Apple iMac aficionados will appreciate them.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!