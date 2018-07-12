Binding Of Isaac Card Game Smashes Kickstarter Target

/ 25 mins ago

binding of isaac

Binding Of Isaac Card Game Smashes Kickstarter Target

It’s been a while since I played it, but similar to Undertale, for a while The Binding Of Isaac was top of my gaming time. The game presented itself in a similar style to the Zelda dungeons, but with the unforgivable nature of Dark Souls. For those who may be more familiar with Crypt Of The Necrodancer or Faster Than Light, it’s one of those games where the RNG can make a run or destroy it instantly.

It seems, however, that for the next adventure creator Edmund McMillen has turned his eye to board games. Launching a Kickstarter campaign, The Binding Of Isaac has done incredibly well!

Smashes Target Within 1.5 Hours!

The game is clearly popular, but how popular I think even surprised its creator. Within 90 minutes of the launch, the game already managed to achieve it’s $40,000. That is exceptionally impressive and even as we write the tally continued to grow quite significantly. So significantly in fact that Edmund McMillen is struggling to keep up with the stretch goals.

In fairness, he shouldn’t be too surprised. Card games have always been popular, but for reasons I’m not certain of, they have exploded somewhat in the last 10 years. I must admit, I have my eyes rather covetously on the Dark Souls board game. It seems, however, that the very popular indie game is going to become a very popular card game.

Where Can I Sign Up?

At the time of writing, despite the initial target of just $40,000, the game has achieved over a million dollars. As such, lord knows what Edmund McMillan has planned now.

If you are interested in getting onboard, you can visit the official Kickstarter page here!

What do you think? Do you like the idea of a Binding of Isaac game? – Let us know in the comments!

binding of isaac

 

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja