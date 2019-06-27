New Call of Duty Engine Can Push 5x More Geometry Per Frame

Infinity Ward Teases Advance Game Engine

Activision and Infinity Ward are releasing a soft reboot of their Call of Duty – Modern Warfare shooter franchise. Dubbed simply “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” it will also feature a brand new game engine more advanced than before. Just from the preview teaser videos alone, we can see detailed characters and better lighting.

However, according to Michal Drobot, head of Infinity Ward Poland, the new game engine is a lot more powerful than it looks. He even confirms that the visuals on the teaser trailer are not pre-rendered scenes. These will be the actual in-game footage.

For starters, the new engine will be able to push up to 5x more geomtery per frame than previous games. Previous titles were at about three to five million polygons per frame. According to Drobot, they have it up to “silly levels”, with up to 24 million triangles per frame. What kind of hardware will you need to run the game smoothly is unclear. Infinity ward did not release any official system requirement information yet.

This of course means that characters and backgrounds will have unprecedented details. In addition to photogrammetry, and NVIDIA RTX enhancements, the upcoming game is shaping up to be one of the best looking shooters around. The question is, will it live up to the legacy of the original Modern Warfare game which came out over a decade ago?

When is Modern Warfare Coming Out?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare currently has a release date of October 25th, 2019.

NVIDIA RTX support might be ready on launch day. These enhancements include real-time DirectX Raytracing, NVIDIA Adaptive Shading, and other advanced NVIDIA gaming technologies.

According to Dave Stohl, co-studio head at Infinity Ward, these RTX technologies were “seamlessly integrated” into the new engine’s rendering pipeline.