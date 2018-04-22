Brace Yourselves! A New Doom Film Is On The Way

A new Doom film is in the works!

In 2005, the latest attempt to make video game live adaptations work was released. In fairness, Doom had a semi-solid story to work from, which is more than most can say. Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we set our expectations low and we were not disappointed. The Doom 2005 film is not only considered one of the worse video game adaptations to date, but also perhaps one of the worst films in recent memory.

Therefore, make of it what you will, but Universal pictures have confirmed that they are currently in the process of making a new Doom film.

Fixing the mistakes of the first!

It wouldn’t be the first time that we have seen a sequel or remake attempt to address the issues from the first time. This is, however, to the best of my knowledge, the first time it has ever been attempted with a video game. Particularly a film that the main star of the original has no love for.

Wow! Very cool RAMPAGE news! Not pointing to the scoreboard yet, but it seems we may have finally broken the dreaded video game curse. And remember, I starred in the stinker “Doom” so I have lived thy curse 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2FSb0wXavK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 13, 2018

It does open the doors (to hell?) of exactly what they could do. As above, I think that despite its rather thin premise, a Doom film can work. They just need to maybe actually play the games and try to capture the mood.

When is it out?

Based on usual film development times, we shouldn’t expect it before 2020. Nina Bergman is already confirmed as signed on the project which it is understood in a report via PCGamesN, is being filmed in Bulgaria. Beyond that though, we are just going to have to wait and see. Call me crazy, but I’ll refrain from getting too enthused.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of a new Doom film? Could it possibly be worse than the first? – Let us know in the comments!