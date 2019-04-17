New (Dubious) AMD Navi Rumours Say Ray Tracing is Coming

AMD Navi to Include Ray Tracing?

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX range of graphics cards 6 months ago, while it was a clearly impressive feature, the market is still playing a little catch-up. Specifically, there are still very few gamescurrently on the market which can fully utilise the technology.

At the time, AMDfired more than a few shots at Nvidia suggesting that the company released it far too soon. In a report via PCGamesN, however, some fresh rumours have emerged to suggest that AMDs ‘NaVi’ range of graphics card releases due this Summer will feature ray tracing technology.

Not only this, but the ‘mid-tier’ card release will outperform a Nvidia1080 and will only cost around $259.

Dubious Rumours!

The ‘source’ of these rumours comes from 4chan and, as such, I can already visualise a number of you rolling your eyes. Claiming to be ’employees’ of AMD, however, they say that the NaVi range is going to be more than a little impressive in terms of performance.

While the post is very light on specific details, it says that the mid-tier ‘1080 beating’ reference card will have a 1,800MHz clock speed with a 150W TDP.

What Do We Think?

Based on the source of information, rather than a pinch of salt you might need a small oceans worth. This isn’t, however, the first indication or rumour we have seen pointing towards ray tracing being part of AMDs summer release plans.

Personally, I’m still not entirely certain if AMD will take the ray tracing plunge. They did, after all, make such a big deal over Nvidia ‘not being ready’ that they have already thoroughly prepared their critics to fire similar shots back at them if they get it wrong.

With the cards reportedly set to release in July, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!