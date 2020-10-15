New EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra BIOS Increases its Max Power Limit

While the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards certainly represent a pretty potent design, we would freely admit that actually getting your hands on one at the moment is a very difficult proposition. If you do, however, own the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra, particularly for it’s overclocking potential, then you might want to pay attention as a new BIOS release may have just significantly upped the potential that this GPU has!

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra BIOS Update

When initially launched, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra came with a capped maximum power limit of 400W by default. Following a lot of apparent demand from consumers, however, in a report via Videocardz, EVGA has now released a new BIOS update that takes this up to 450 watts. Put simply, the overclocking potential on offer here just got a lot more interesting!

“Due to many users request, have a new BETA BIOS that increases the maximum Power Target. This BIOS is only intended for the extreme overclocking user and does not have any other changes. Please note the following: – This update will increase the power consumption while overclocking, and is recommended you have adequate cooling and power (850w+ Gold minimum) when using this. – EVGA does not guarantee any performance increase or overclock while using this BIOS update.”

What Do We Think?

Firstly, this BIOS update seemingly offers nothing beyond the potential to push overclocking into more extreme realms thanks to the additional power being made available. As such, if you don’t care about doing this, you’re probably best off not bothering to make the update. More so, it should be noted that if you do choose to make this update and start fiddling with the settings, EVGA strongly recommends you have a minimum 850w power supply to account for this extra load.

As always though, BIOS updates do carry moderate risks. So you ‘fiddle’ at your own risk. Given that this graphics card was released specifically with the overclocking market in mind, however, we daresay that over the coming days we’re going to see a lot of people pushing this as hard as they can and we can’t wait to see the results!

