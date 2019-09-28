New Gameplay Video Released for RE Project Resistance

Earlier this month, Capcom revealed that a brand new Resident Evil game was in development. Rather than it being the survival horror more commonly associated with the franchise, however, this time around it was going to be a bit different.

Named Project Resistance, the spin-off features 4 vs 1 team play mechanics. While similar styles have been attempted with this franchise in the past, this is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious to date. If you’re still not entirely sure how that works, however, then there’s good news. A brand new official gameplay video has been released showcasing Project Resistance in action!

Resident Evil – Project Resistance

The gameplay video shows the general overall mechanics of the game with screengrabs of the 4 individual survivors combined with the actions taken by the ‘mastermind’.

Using both CCTV cameras and the zombies (including Mr. X) the ‘Masterminds’ job is to observe, predict, and ultimately try and ensure that none of the survivors make it out alive!

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, when I first heard of the game, I was more than a little skeptical. The more I see of it, however, the more convinced I am becoming that this might actually turn out to be a pretty decent release. Something you can’t say often for Resident Evil spin-offs in the past.

In terms of when it will come out, sadly Capcom hasn’t revealed that just yet. Based on the current state of development, it’s exceptionally unlikely that this will be released before the end of this year. So, if you are planning on scheduling this in your gaming diary, a release of around mid-2020 seems a good bet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!