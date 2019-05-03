New Ghost Recon Game About to be Announced?

Ghost Recon

It looks like we may have a new Ghost Recon game on our hands very soon. Information in past updates pointed towards a new Tom Clancy game. However, the most recent update has dropped further hints. Furthermore, it looks like the announcement of said game is closer than we thought.

Skell Technology

The original teaser pointed towards “Skell Technology” as well as an invitation to an event called Skell Con. The date? May 9th, 2019. The time was set at 11:30 PDT, 14:30 PDT, and 19:30 BST. We expect something may happen on the Ubisoft channels around that time.

Drones

The Skell Tech website points to a company that makes drones and robots. That’s a good fit for the Ghost Recon franchise. However, there’s no ruling out Rainbow Six from the possibilities either.

Login

Clues have also helped people log in to the Skell website. You can too, with the username “asantos” and password “10068”. There you’ll find an Ubisoft video that’s a big giveaway in its self. We have the video below.

May 9th

We’re certainly eager to find out more. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait long with May 9th being just a few days away now. What do you think it’s all about?

