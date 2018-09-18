New Gundam Breaker Coming To PC This Month!

New Gundam Breaker was released on the PS4 last June. While most people were seemingly happy with the robot/mech style fighter, not everyone was. For example, it was suggested that Japanese fans didn’t like the ‘watering down’ of the series to appease us in the West.

Despite that though, it was known that a PC version of the game was planned. When it came to the release though, this was indefinitely delayed. Nearly three months had since passed with no news still on the actual PC release.

Well, the good news is that following a Twitter post, Bandai Namco has now confirmed that New Gundam Breaker will be coming to the PC and better still, it’s less than a week away!

Newtypes! It's time to suit up once again when NEW GUNDAM BREAKER releases for Steam on PC on September 24th, @ 3PM PST! Get ready to gear up into your favorite mobile suits and build, customize, and battle with your GUNPLA! #newgundambreaker #steamrelease pic.twitter.com/S0GnMcr8pf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 17, 2018

What Do We Know About The PC Version?

The trust is, very little. We do know that it will release on September 24th and, in addition, Bandai Namco has been rather keen to push the fact that they have been working hard to give the PC port a little polish. It isn’t, however, not as if we haven’t heard that line a million times. Dynasty Warriors 9 was supposed to be a marvel on the PC and was an unmitigated disaster.

It gets additionally weird when, as far as I can tell, despite the game releasing in less than a week, we have no official Steam Store page. We do not even know what the system requirements are. This doesn’t bode well! It all sounds a little bit rushed to me.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game on PC? Concerned that this might have just got rushed to the gate? In addition, did you play this on the PS4 yet? – Let us know in the comments!