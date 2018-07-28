New Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer Teases Origin Story

Classic Iron Fist

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of Marvel‘s Iron Fist. This time it heavily hints that we will be seeing more about Danny Rand’s experience in K’un L’un. Although the first season revealed plenty in terms of what Danny’s life is like when he was a kid, his time in the mystical city is still shrouded in mystery.

Also, fans of the comic book will recognize the familiar headpiece worn in the trailer. It is the exact same yellow mask that Iron Fist wears. What the significance of this mask is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, it begs the question of whether he will be sporting it in a modern costume.

Also returning for season 2 is martial artist Colleen Wing, who will be helping Danny take on the bad guys of New York. She is not the only female in the show however as a new villain the form of Typhoid Mary is coming. Typhoid Mary is originally one of Daredevil’s villains in the comic book series.

In the Netflix show, she will be played by actress Alice Eve. Typhoid Mary is also a skilled martial artist who has multiple personalities.

When is the Premiere for Iron Fist Season 2?

Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist debuts exclusively on Netflix September 7, 2018