New Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer Teases Origin Story

/ 21 mins ago

New Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer Teases Origin Story

Classic Iron Fist

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the second season of Marvel‘s Iron Fist. This time it heavily hints that we will be seeing more about Danny Rand’s experience in K’un L’un. Although the first season revealed plenty in terms of what Danny’s life is like when he was a kid, his time in the mystical  city is still shrouded in mystery.

Also, fans of the comic book will recognize the familiar headpiece worn in the trailer. It is the exact same yellow mask that Iron Fist wears. What the significance of this mask is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, it begs the question of whether he will be sporting it in a modern costume.

New Iron Fist Season 2 Trailer Teases Origin Story

Also returning for season 2 is martial artist Colleen Wing, who will be helping Danny take on the bad guys of New York. She is not the only female in the show however as a new villain the form of Typhoid Mary is coming. Typhoid Mary is originally one of Daredevil’s villains in the comic book series.

In the Netflix show, she will be played by actress Alice Eve. Typhoid Mary is also a skilled martial artist who has multiple personalities.

When is the Premiere for Iron Fist Season 2?

Season 2 of Marvel’s Iron Fist debuts exclusively on Netflix September 7, 2018

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja