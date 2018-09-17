New Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Shows Homage To Classic

There’s a brand new Mary Poppins film on the way and in truth, many people don’t quite know how to feel about it. It has, after all, been over 50 years since the original film launched and there are always concerns about tampering with a classic.

Following the release of a brand new trailer for the film though, it seems that there are, at least, more than a few nods to the 1964 original.

Integrated Animation

What made Mary Poppins such a unique film was largely down to two factors. The music and the animation. It was very revolutionary at the time to show such a stark combination of live action and animated cartoons that were to become synonymous with the studio for at least the next 25 years.

As can be seen towards the end of the trailer, it looks like the sequel has attempted not only to recreate this but also the style.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cor Blimey! It’s Mary Poppins!

Although I have been aware of the film for some time, there was something I was completely unaware of. Namely that Dick Van Dyke will be featured in the film. Hopefully, his ‘cock-knee’ accent has improved a little since the 60’s. Then again, there is a part of me that hopes he ham fists it as much now as he did then.

Mary Poppins Returns will release in cinemas on December 19th.

What do you think? Did you like the trailer? Have any concerns? – Let us know in the comments!