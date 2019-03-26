New Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Mixes The Old & New

Mortal Kombat 11

I must admit that since the release of the last game in the franchise, my love for Mortal Kombat has dipped quite significantly. It’s not as if I thought the last game was bad, but I felt the single-player game ‘story’ mode was boring and not entirely in keeping with the franchise as a whole.

While the next game is, again, looking to create a story rather than build on it, there is some good news! Following the release of a brand new trailer we get to see the ‘old skool vs new skool’.

Characters

While Netherrealm Studios will be embracing a lot of the classic content from the series, we can, of course, expect many more new characters to be introduced.

The confirmed roster at the time of writing includes;

Scorpion

Raiden

Sub-Zero

Sonya Blade

Skarlet

Baraka

Geras

Kano

D’Vorah

Kabal

Jade

Johnny Cage

Cassie Cage

Erron Black

Jacqui Briggs

Kotal Kahn

Noob Saibot

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Jax Briggs

In addition to these, both Shang Tsung and Shao Khan are known to be coming to the game. These characters, however, will either be pre-order perks or DLC. That is a little disappointing.

What Do We Think?

Mortal Kombat does desperately need something of a return to form. It is, for example, quite telling when the game is so significantly skipped in many competitive eSports events.

As such, hopefully Mortal Kombat 11 will provide good play for fans both old and new. There is, however, a part of me that still suspects that me and this franchise might have parted ways some time ago.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!