New Nvidia Shield Update Takes A Step Closer To Release

There have been rumours for quite some time now that Nvidia was working on an updated/upgraded version of their Shield gaming/streaming platform. It has, after all, been two years now since the last update was released and, while it is still a perfectly excellent system, it is perhaps time that an ‘improved’ model hit the market.

Well, in a report via AndroidCentral, that may have taken a significant step further forward as a new FCC listing has appeared for an ‘updated’ Nvidia Shield product.

Nvidia Shield With Upgraded Tegra Processors

The main key of the listing indicates that the upcoming version of the Nvidia Shield will feature a new (and improved) Tegra processing chip. Specifically, the Tegra X1 T210 B01. In addition, it will also run on Android 9.0 ‘out of the box’.

While these might not sound like significant upgrades, they could very well put fresh life into both the Nvidia Shield platform and, of course, Android TV.

What Do We Think?

There is still no confirmation (at least not officially) that this upgrade exists and, as such, there is no confirmed release date for this updated model. With a formal listing appearing on the FCC, however, it seems pretty clear that this has, at the very least, taken a step closer to hitting the shelves.

Admittedly, the ‘upgrade’ doesn’t seem to offer much to those who already own an Nvidia Shield. For those who have been sitting on the fence, however, this new version might just tip them into getting one.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!