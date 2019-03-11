New Rambo Film Announced For Release This September

Rambo: Last Blood

It’s been nearly 40 years since the first Rambo film released at cinemas and had you asked anyone back then if they thought the franchise would still be going in 2019, they’d have probably have given you more than a weird look.

Admittedly, that is a rather specific question to ask anyone. But in a report via Polygon, film producer Lionsgate has announced that a new film is set for release this September and yes it will star Sylvester Stallone.

What Do We Know About The Film?

The title ‘Last Blood’ would indicate that this is going to be the definitive final film in the series. The initial film was, after all, called ‘First Blood’.

The plot is loosely described as us finding Rambo now working as a ranch hand on a cattle farm. Someones daughter gets kidnapped in Mexico by the Cartel, he goes in (presumably all guns blazing) to get her back. You know the drill. It’s fairly standard mindless stuff but you won’t hear any complaints from me.

What Do We Think?

It seems more than a little unusual that after seemingly taking a bit of time off, Sylvester Stallone is currently busier than ever. Admittedly, this is mostly applying new chapters to his older franchises, but it’s hard to criticise them either. For example, the recent ‘Creed’ film spin-off has been surprisingly decent.

If nothing else, I hope at 72-year-old I look as good as Sly. Yes… he’s that old now!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!