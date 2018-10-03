New Screen Shots and Trailer Released For Darksiders 3

/ 22 mins ago

Darksiders 3

New Screen Shots and Trailer Released For Darksiders 3

It’s been highly-anticipated for some time now, but the third instalment of the Darksiders series draws ever closer. In the new game, we take the role of Fury who is portrayed as a woman (how progressive!). While we expect to see many themes from the previous game return, Darksiders 3 is offering something a bit more with the Fury character progressing throughout the game.

In anticipation of the release (and to help describe this system a little better) THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games has released a brand new trailer showing her ‘Hollow’ powers at work.

What Is The Game About?

Well, I could tell you, or I could just let the official description do a much better job.

“The Charred Council calls upon FURY to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the FOUR HORSEMEN. FURY is a mage. Her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth. Dilapidated by war and decay. And overrun by nature. FURY will traverse back and forth between environments. Battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story.”

When Is It Out?

Darksiders 3 will release for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 27th. Given that it has been over 6 years now since we saw the last instalment, many wondered whether we’d get a third at all. Well, the good news is we definitely are and you’ve only got to wait another 8 more weeks (give or take) to try it out for yourself!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Darksiders 3? – Let us know in the comments!

Darksiders 3

Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja